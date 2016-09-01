Victory in Europe rules update 1.2 is released!



New rules for Airborne units, Retreats, Blitzes, Strategic Moves, Bombing, Invasions, Shore Bombardment, Convoys, and Diplomacy!

Download the new rules now!

Victory in Europe puts you in control of Axis, Allied, or Soviet strategy in WWII.

Fight in the air, fight at sea, and fight on land with more than 180 hardwood blocks representing the forces of every nation involved.

The game is driven by 108 full color cards that control initiative, movement, & combat. Every game plays differently as a result.