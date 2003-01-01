Hammer of the Scots brings the rebellion of the Braveheart, William Wallace, to life. As the English player, you seek to pacify Scotland by controlling all the important noble lords. The Scottish player also seeks the allegiance of nobles to support a difficult struggle for freedom.

Hammer of the Scots will give you many hours of entertainment and insight into this fascinating period in history.

Hammer of the Scots is now in its third edition with a new map. The other components are the same as version 2.

Hammer of the Scots is an award winning wargame. It has received top marks from reviewers at:

Boardgame Geek.com