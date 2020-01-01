GameStarter: Deluxe oversize (48" x 36") neoprene rubber wargaming maps.

We're planning to order 50 deluxe oversize neoprene rubber maps for the games below. Reserve yours before the end of this month. ** Hint: it may not be available again.**

GameStarter reservations are billed when placed and shipped about 1 month after the deadline. As always, Columbia Games money-back guarantee applies.

These maps are the same great quality as those we have produced for: Julius Caesar, Richard III, and Hammer of the Scots.