HOME Home

SEARCH


Enter a keyword or product number.


PRODUCT
CATEGORIES

CLICK BUTTON

HarnWorld
Wargames
Wizard Kings
Battlelust

My Preorders


GameStarter: Deluxe oversize (48" x 36") neoprene rubber wargaming maps.

We're planning to order 50 deluxe oversize neoprene rubber maps for the games below. Reserve yours before the end of this month. ** Hint: it may not be available again.**

GameStarter reservations are billed when placed and shipped about 1 month after the deadline. As always, Columbia Games money-back guarantee applies.

These maps are the same great quality as those we have produced for: Julius Caesar, Richard III, and Hammer of the Scots.





Check the items you want to order and click "Add to Cart".
Quantity can be changed on the next screen.


View your Preorders

My Preorders
Select
Item
Amount
Reserved
Remaining
Deadline
Pacific Victory Deluxe Neoprene 48"x36" Wargaming Map $69.99
28
22
2/29/2020
Victory in Europe Deluxe Neoprene 48"x36" Wargaming Map $69.99
26
24
2/29/2020

 